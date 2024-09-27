© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 272 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, millions are without power in the Southeast as residents begin the long, arduous recovery from Hurricane Helene. Ukraine's president meets with Donald Trump as competing political visions for U.S. aid cast doubt on the future of the war effort. Plus, we go inside a Georgia election center for an up-close look at the voting protections at the center of a critical election.

Aired: 09/26/24 | Expires: 10/27/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:11
PBS News Hour
High-stakes election looms over Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Zelenskyy visits Trump as election holds high stakes for Ukraine's future
Clip: S2024 E272 | 4:11
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
Helene's impact felt far and wide across the South
Helene's impact felt far and wide across several southern states
Clip: S2024 E272 | 5:23
Watch 10:01
PBS News Hour
Georgia works to secure voting machines amid concerns
Inside Georgia's effort to secure voting machines as experts raise concerns
Clip: S2024 E272 | 10:01
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
Comparing Harris and Trump plans to counter crime, violence
A look at Harris’ and Trump’s ideas to counter crime and gun violence
Clip: S2024 E272 | 6:39
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut
News Wrap: Israel strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut
Clip: S2024 E272 | 7:31
Watch 11:11
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Pletka on Harris' immigration policy
Capehart and Pletka on Harris' immigration policy and Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Clip: S2024 E272 | 11:11
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
Danzy Senna spotlights life's difficult realities with humor
Danzy Senna's 'Colored Television' spotlights difficult realities of life with humor
Clip: S2024 E272 | 6:40
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Netanyahu vows to keep attacking Hezbollah as U.S. pushes for cease-fire
Israel continues attacks on Hezbollah amid cease-fire push
Clip: S2024 E271 | 4:48
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Florida braces for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene
Florida braces for potentially catastrophic winds and storm surge from Hurricane Helene
Clip: S2024 E271 | 5:40
Watch 11:28
PBS News Hour
Hillary Clinton reflects on service and how Harris can win
Hillary Clinton reflects on decades of service and how Harris can beat Trump
Clip: S2024 E271 | 11:28