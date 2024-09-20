© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
NOVA

Bombing Hitler's Dams

Season 39 Episode 2 | 1hr 52m 51s

In 1943 a squadron of Lancaster bombers staged one of the most audacious raids in military history: destroying two gigantic dams in Germany's industrial heartland and cutting the water supply to arms factories. Their secret weapon? A revolutionary bouncing bomb invented by British engineer Barnes Wallis.

Aired: 01/09/12 | Expires: 12/15/15
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
