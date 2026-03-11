Interview: All of Physics in One Book with Hakeem Oluseyi

Extras
Meet 2026 ED138, an incredibly bright object beyond Pluto, billions of miles away from Earth.
Harvard geophysicist John Shaw on earthquake science, survival, and how humans trigger quakes.
Physics says the universe is centerless, but a cosmic alignment has scientists asking questions.
Falling is more complicated than you might think.
Falling cats seem to break the rules of motion, but the real explanation is stranger than it looks.
Here’s why centrifugal force is considered a “fictitious” force.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.