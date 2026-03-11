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NOVA

Interview: All of Physics in One Book with Hakeem Oluseyi

44m 18s

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi, host of Particles of Thought, is interviewed by our Senior Producer Caitlin Saks about his new book, Why Do We Exist? The Nine Realms of the Universe That Make You Possible. They cover his path from rural Mississippi to Stanford, how stars and life form, the scale of the cosmos, time, the Big Bang and humanity's future.

Aired: 11/03/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 6:52
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Clip: S53 | 6:52
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Interview: Earthquakes: Natural, Man-Made, and Everything Between with John Shaw
Harvard geophysicist John Shaw on earthquake science, survival, and how humans trigger quakes.
Special: 49:43
Watch 5:56
NOVA
Is There a Center of the Universe?
Physics says the universe is centerless, but a cosmic alignment has scientists asking questions.
Clip: S53 | 5:56
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NOVA
Would a Penny Dropped from the Empire State Building Kill You?
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Clip: S53 | 5:52
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NOVA
Cats Accidentally Solved a Physics Mystery
Falling cats seem to break the rules of motion, but the real explanation is stranger than it looks.
Clip: S53 | 6:17
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NOVA
The (Persistent) Illusion of Centrifugal Force
Here’s why centrifugal force is considered a “fictitious” force.
Clip: S53 | 5:55
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NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 1:30:21
NOVA
Interview: The Fusion Future with Dennis Whyte
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Special: 1:30:21
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Space Wars Preview
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Preview: S53 E12 | 0:30
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NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece Preview
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Preview: S53 E11 | 0:30