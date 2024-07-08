Against the Tide

Extras
Filmmaker María Luisa Santos grapples with saying goodbye to Turbo, a dog she has come to adore.
Performances by Shodekeh Talifero (breath artist), Lou Maiuri, Jesse Milnes, and Emily Miller.
Ed Cage and his daughter Nicole talk about how he passed beatboxing on to the next generation.
Yomi, who has a rare genetic disorder, asks her mom to tell her about the night she was born.
Janaki and her big sister Melissa talk about how they really feel about each other.
Lynn Weaver and his daughter talk about his father who worked as a janitor and chauffeur.
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
A message from the filmmaker.