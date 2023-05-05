© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tom Jones

Episode 3

Season 2023 Episode 3 | 53m 05s

Tom is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour; complications develop. Blifil and a loathsome lord try to compromise Sophia.

Aired: 05/13/23 | Expires: 05/28/23
Episode 3
Latest Episodes
Episode 4
Watch 52:45
Tom Jones
Episode 4
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 52:45
Episode 2
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 2
Tom is banished by Allworthy. Meanwhile, Sophia flees her impending marriage to Blifil.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 53:05
Episode 1
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 1
Tom and Sophia hit it off, despite their wildly contrasting backgrounds.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 53:05