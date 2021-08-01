Should Brad Ausmus be fired?

-
Draymond Green; Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Rivalry; The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore; Reflection Friday.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
Brad Ausmus, Detroit Tigers Offseason, MLB Playoffs, Cookie Johnson, Current State Special, and Odell Beckham Junior.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, AL Wild Card Race, Brad Ausmus, Lee Vickers, High School Football and Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with…
-
NFL Opening Day, Detroit Tigers Playoff Hopes, Brad Ausmus Job Security, Colin Kaepernick and Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Detroit Tigers, Brad Ausmus, Tigers Pitching, Matt Boyd, Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal Awards Ceremony, Brian Calloway, and Kimbo Slice Tribute.A…
-
Draymond Green Kick, NBA Justice, Steven Adams, Detroit Tigers, Taylor Rooks, Big Ten Network, Weekend Winners, and Michigan State Spartans.On today's…
-
Dick McAuliffe RIP, Detroit Tigers, Brad Ausmus, NBA Playoffs, Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Lottery, Bob Every, Mid-Michigan High School Softball, MSU…
-
Max Scherzer, Detroit Tigers, Current Sports TV Preview, Laya and Doug Hartman, NBA Playoffs, and Throwback Thursday.Twenty strikeouts removed from…
-
Steph Curry as Unanimous MVP, Golden State Warriors, NBA Playoffs, Detroit Tigers, Brad Ausmus, and Eastern Michigan Athletics.On today's "Current Sports…
-
The Kentucky Derby, Nyquist, Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander, Carol Hutchins, University of Michigan Softball, and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current…