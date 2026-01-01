Our Michigan Family History | Stories Shared
WKAR America 250 explores how Michigan’s people, stories, and institutions have shaped the American experience over the last 250 years. Through journalism, public affairs, arts, education, and community storytelling, WKAR invites our community to reflect, participate and imagine the future of our state and this nation.
In commemoration of America 250, WKAR invited Michiganders to share their history through family mementos and heirlooms. These are cherished items and the stories behind them shared from families who have made Michigan their home.
Do you have a memento and a story to share? Share it here.