© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing faces religious federal discrimination lawsuit

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 19, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
lansing_city_hall.jpg
Flickr - MI SHPO
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a religious discrimination lawsuit against the City of Lansing. The lawsuit claims the Lansing city jail fired a Seventh Day Adventist because she did not show up for work on a Saturday.

The lawsuit claims Sylvia Coleman told the city she could not work between sunset Friday and sunset Saturday because that period is the Seventh Day Adventist Sabbath when work is discouraged.

That lawsuit says the city’s decision violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Justice Department wants the city to implement new employment policies and award Sylvia Coleman unspecified monetary damages.

“Religious discrimination and intolerance have no place in the workplace today,” said a statement from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Employees should not have to choose between their religion and their livelihood, particularly when the employer can accommodate their religious beliefs. The Civil Rights Division is committed to protecting the religious rights and religious freedom of employees by ensuring that no one faces unlawful discrimination in the workplace.”

The statement says efforts by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to reach a resolution met with failure before the case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Lansing spokesperson Scott Bean told Michigan Public Radio the city intends to fight the lawsuit.

“The City of Lansing does not comment on active lawsuits,” he said, “however, after reviewing this case we find it to be inconsistent with the facts and the law.”

Tags

WKAR News City of Lansing
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE