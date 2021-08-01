City of Lansing

-
Many Michigan drivers now have more time before their licenses expire.Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills this week to extend expiration dates…
Lansing’s election unit will be open this weekend with expanded hours for people who want to vote early.
Updated July 28, 4 p.m. ETThe Lansing City Council may pull a question from November’s ballot asking voters whether they want to change local elections to…
With less than a week before the Aug. 3 election, incumbent Mayor Andy Schor has taken in nearly $290,000, outraising the other candidates for Lansing…
The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office will no longer charge people for “minor” infractions after they’re pulled over during traffic stops under a policy…
The Lansing City Council is setting aside $300,000 for a racial justice plan after a divided vote this week.Nearly half the money will go to training for…
The game of musical chairs on the East Lansing City Council continues with seven candidates running for three seats in the Nov. 2 election.Five candidates…
Voters across Greater Lansing will weigh in on a host of local issues Aug. 3. Here's what you need to know.
The Lansing City Council agreed Monday night to let voters decide in November whether to switch the city’s elections to ranked choice voting.Under that…
This week, the Lansing Fire Department fired an employee who is also the co-leader of Black Lives Matter Lansing. Activist Michael Lynn Jr. has been a…