Shoreline nuclear plant could get ok to reopen in 2025

2025 could be the pivotal year for a plan to reopen a nuclear plant along Lake Michigan.

The Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven stopped operating in 2022.

Its owner, Holtec International, has been seeking regulatory approval to reopen. The Biden administration pledged $2 billion in loans to help the restart, and the state of Michigan has offered $150 million more.

Holtec says the reopening would provide the state with 800 megawatts of power without producing carbon emissions during generation. It says it would also result in 600 jobs for the area.

Many local governments, including in Covert Township, where the plant is located, and nearby South Haven, have passed resolutions supporting the project.

But not all residents are on board.

John Snow lives in Covert Township. He said at a public meeting in November he has concerns about how spent fuel is stored in the dunes at Palisades.

“Now you’re talking about opening up something that is almost antique, is antique, try to do something experimental, at the cost of what? — the next six, seven, eight, ten generations.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has said it plans to make its final decision on the restart by the end of July.