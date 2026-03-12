Michigan State men’s soccer club creates culture of community and success

Michigan State’s men’s club soccer team practices long after most campus athletic facilities grow quiet. Players balance academics, social lives, and late-night practices, a routine that has shaped a program built on competitiveness and team culture; standards that outgoing president Kyle Stoner said often surprise outsiders.

Stoner, a senior midfielder from Northville, Mich., said the level of competition often catches people off guard.

“It is still a club sport, but it’s more competitive than people do realize,” Stoner said. “We usually have anywhere between 110 and 135 guys trying out for maybe 5 spots.”

Players who make the team commit to multiple weekly practices and a full schedule of matches, with additional training continuing into the spring. Stoner believes the team’s competitiveness comes from majority of the players, at least 60%, originally hoped to play varsity - and others did play varsity but stepped away.

Incoming president Logan Sloan, a junior centerback from Clarkston, Mich., said joining the program quickly became a defining part of his college experience.

Leslie Stoner Team celebrates after scoring a goal against Notre Dame in the Regional Semifinal game.

“The club soccer team has probably been the best thing that I’ve done since coming to college,” Sloan said. “All the guys are great and I feel like we all come together and have the same goal of wanting to play soccer but also wanting to enjoy our college experience.”

The team allows themto continue playing at a high level while enjoying a more traditional college experience. Coming off one of its strongest seasons in recent years, highlighted by a regional championship, the program now faces several leadership transitions as Stoner graduates and Sloan steps in.

Both players said that maintaining the team’s culture and investment will be key to sustaining success.

But success extends beyond raw talent. Both Stoner and Sloan emphasized that team chemistry is vital. Players regularly attend team dinners, social events, and travel experiences to strengthen bonds off the field.

“If you know more about the guy next to you and you care about him, you’re going to work that much harder to not let him lose,” Stoner said.

Sloan said the team environment gives him a brotherhood as it fosters connections among players who share similar backgrounds and goals.

Maintaining that brotherhood requires strong leadership. Although the team competes as a club sport, it operates with a structured leadership model, including an elected executive board, a coach, and various player leadership roles. Stoner said presidential duties include scheduling games and practices, organizing events, and communicating with club sports administrators.

“There’s the managerial side, like scheduling games, practices, and all of the league stuff,” Stoner said. “But you also have to stay on top of guys and help make them better.”

Leadership also establishes accountability. While players value the team’s social atmosphere, maintaining competitive success requires commitment.

“If you’re going to miss a practice, then you’re not playing the first half of the next game,” Stoner said. “In order for an organization to succeed, you do need to have some sort of structure and function.”

As Stoner prepares to graduate, he hopes to pass that accountability on to the next leadership group. He plans to meet with Sloan to share advice and ease the transition.

“I want to sit down with the guy taking my spot and give him advice about things that worked and things that didn’t work to make sure he is hitting the ground running,” Stoner said.

Sloan said stepping into the president role means continuing the standards set by Stoner and the previous executive board. He credited recent leadership with helping players fully commit to the team, contributing to last season’s success.

“Kyle and the rest of the e-board did an amazing job getting everyone to buy in,” Sloan said. “Not only having one of our best seasons in recent years, but also making sure everyone was close off the field, too.”

The team’s recent season included a trip to nationals in Kansas City, Mo., an experience Sloan said highlighted the team’s strong camaraderie.

“We rented out a big Airbnb for the whole team and basically spent the week there playing soccer,” Sloan said. “Even after we lost, we stayed and supported the women’s team and just hung out. That’s something I think we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Looking ahead, Sloan said one of his main goals as president is to maintain the team’s competitive level while strengthening the already thriving chemistry. Despite losing several key players to graduation, he believes the program’s culture and incoming talent will sustain success.

“I don’t think there’s any reason we don’t go back to nationals,” Sloan said. “The goal is to win regionals again and have another strong season, but also just keep everyone as close as we are right now.”

For Stoner, the leadership transition represents the continuation of a program that shaped his college experience. Club soccer provided structure while allowing players to build lasting friendships and develop time-management skills.

“When you’re in college, you have a lot of freedom,” Stoner said. “Having something like this keeps you grounded. It gives you a commitment that you have to uphold, and it helps you manage your time and get your school work done.”

The relationships formed through the team remain the most meaningful part of his experience.

“One of the guys is getting married this summer and I’m going to be in his wedding,” Stoner said. “ That’s something that is pretty special.”

As Sloan prepares to take over leadership, both he and Stoner stressed that preserving the team’s culture will remain top priority.

“It would be easy to have a good season and then slack off,” Stoner said. “ But the biggest thing is continuing to do the things that got us here.”

Sloan said he hopes to build on that foundation while helping the next generation of players experience the same impact the program has had on him.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the team, and leading it will be awesome,” Sloan said. “Me and the next e-board plan to keep the team at the high standards set last year and keep winning games.”

