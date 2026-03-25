LISTEN NOW: WKAR-TV's 'Impact Michigan' tackles questions about economy, housing in premiere episode

WKAR-TV is bringing you a new public affairs program this week tackling issues that affect the daily lives of Michiganders.

Longtime local news broadcaster Sheri Jones is the host of "Impact Michigan." She had recently retired but still wanted to be involved with bringing news conversations to Michiganders.

"I wanted to be able to talk about issues that make an impact and do a deeper dive," she said. "We're going to give [audience members] answers and tools and a clear perspective on some of the big issues that are happening right here in our community."

The show kicks off on Friday with an episode on the economy featuring stories and conversations about housing affordability and property taxes.

"We're going to take a look at Michigan's property tax structure and how it quietly rewards people for staying in their home and possibly penalizes them from going forward."

Future episodes of the show airing quarterly are expected to cover education, mental health and democracy.

The first episode of "Impact Michigan" airs on Friday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. on WKAR-TV.

"Impact Michigan" will be available to stream on the WKAR News YouTube channel.

Interview Highlights

On the goals of the show

This is going to be an unbiased, very objective look at the issues that are affecting people across the country and right here in Michigan. We're going to ask questions that most people don't. So, I want people to relate to what's happening, to say, "I know this affects me. I'm not sure what to do about it." We're going to give them answers and tools and a clear perspective on some of the big issues that are happening right here in our community.

On the topics "Impact Michigan" will cover

Our first one is on the economy. Then we're going to look at education and schools. We're also going to take a look at mental health. And I have done initiatives in mental health prior to coming to WKAR. They are so valuable because we talk about resources. We give people hope and answers. So, really looking forward to that one. And our final one will be on democracy, so taking a deep look at democracy again, looking at our national issues and bringing them home to Michigan and how it's impacting communities across our area.

On this first episode about the economy and housing affordability

Why does a buyer right now almost feel impossible to move to the next level even though she's doing everything right? So, we're going to take a look at Michigan's property tax structure and how it quietly rewards people for staying in their home and possibly penalizes them from going forward. So, we're going to take a deep dive. We have terrific experts that are going to help us sort this all out.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: WKAR-TV is bringing you a new public affairs program this week tackling issues that affect the daily lives of Michiganders.

"Impact Michigan" kicks off on Friday with an episode on the economy featuring stories and conversations about housing affordability and property taxes.

Longtime local broadcaster Sheri Jones is the host of the program, and she joins us now. Thank you for being here.

Sheri Jones: Sophia, thank you so much for having me.

Saliby: How did you get involved with this show and WKAR?

Jones: I am thrilled to be involved in this new initiative. As a matter of fact, Ashlee Smith, she's the senior director of content here at WKAR, approached me back in December. She knew that I had recently retired and wondered what my future plans were, and she talked about a quarterly show, really, that would take national issues and and bring them home to Michigan, how they impact communities across the state, big issues.

So, I'm very intrigued with that, and I wanted to be able to talk about issues that make an impact and do a deeper dive. So, we've had conversations between her and the staff here, and WKAR has such a phenomenal reputation in the community. I was a "yes" from the get-go, and here we are today.

Saliby: And what do you hope listeners get out of each episode?

Jones: Well, this is going to be an unbiased, very objective look at the issues that are affecting people across the country and right here in Michigan. We're going to ask questions that most people don't.

So, I want people to relate to what's happening, to say, "I know this affects me. I'm not sure what to do about it." We're going to give them answers and tools and a clear perspective on some of the big issues that are happening right here in our community.

Saliby: Talking about these big issues, there's always things that are confronting us as a society. But why is now the right time to have a show like this on the air for our audience here in Mid-Michigan?

Jones: I think that right now we need objective voices in the media. We want to be able to take a look at issues from a deeper level and to bring clarity and also understanding what's shaping our future here. There's a lot happening in our global economy, our national economy and our state economy as well.

And that's the first issue that we're going to be talking about: our housing crisis. Which even a conversation I had today before coming on this interview with you talked about that very issue. It's something that's important to people right now, so getting answers, getting clarity and also having hope for the future.

Saliby: When it comes to this first episode, what questions do you think it will answer for Michiganders who are thinking about buying a home, keeping their home, selling a home, all of these things that have to do with housing and the economy.

Jones: Well, Sophia, we're going to be talking to a woman. Her name is Cheyenne. Right now, she feels very stuck in her home. She bought it back in 2019 for right around $87,000 and this year, 2026, it's appreciated at $162,000. So, looking at that and thinking about the home that she wants to get into, she really feels like she's priced out of the market.

She said, you know, here's the goal line. I wanted to be in my house because she took part in the first-time, homebuyer program in the state of Michigan, and she's looking ahead to what's next, but she said there's no way that she can afford that, because property taxes will go up, home insurance will go up. And so, why does a buyer right now almost feel impossible to move to the next level even though she's doing everything right?

So, we're going to take a look at Michigan's property tax structure and how it quietly rewards people for staying in their home and possibly penalizes them from going forward. So, we're going to take a deep dive. We have terrific experts that are going to help us sort this all out.

Saliby: You mentioned this show will be quarterly. So, what other issues will future episodes explore throughout the year?

Jones: So, our first one is on the economy. Then we're going to look at education and schools. We're also going to take a look at mental health. And I have done initiatives in mental health prior to coming to WKAR. They are so valuable because we talk about resources. We give people hope and answers. So, really looking forward to that one.

And our final one will be on democracy, so taking a deep look at democracy again, looking at our national issues and bringing them home to Michigan and how it's impacting communities across our area.

Saliby: Sheri Jones is the host of WKAR-TV's "Impact Michigan." Thank you for joining us.

Jones: Thank you so much, Sophia, for having me.

Saliby: And you can tune into the first episode of "Impact Michigan" on Friday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

