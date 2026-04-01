Easter spending hits record as rising candy costs strain local groups

Easter spending in the U.S. is expected to reach a record nearly $25 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation, reflecting continued strong consumer demand for holiday celebrations despite higher prices on key items.

The NRF reports that most consumers plan to celebrate Easter, with spending driven by purchases of candy, food, gifts, decorations, and clothing. On average, shoppers are expected to spend well over $170 per person, with candy remaining one of the most popular purchases.

But rising candy prices are creating challenges for some community organizations.

Wendy Graham, president of the Women’s Auxiliary at American Legion Post 315 in Jackson County's Brooklyn, said the group recently purchased 6,000 pieces of candy to fill Easter eggs for Heart of the Hills Church. The total cost — about $1,000 — consumed funds typically reserved for other programs.

“We're trying to do our community stuff, and that's digging into the funds that we would spend on the veterans. So it's, it's frustrating.” Graham said.

Graham said higher candy prices have made it harder to balance community outreach with support for veterans, but helping kids is such a good feeling.

Data from FinanceBuzz indicates the cost of a typical Easter basket has risen sharply in recent years — up 58% compared to 2021 — largely due to a global cocoa shortage and tariffs impacting chocolate prices.

Not all Easter staples are seeing increases, however. Egg prices have dropped significantly, falling about 58% compared to last year, offering some relief to consumers planning holiday meals.

For Graham and her team, the goal remains the same: making sure local families can celebrate — even as the cost of doing so continues to rise.