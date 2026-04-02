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Lansing Symphony Orchestra announces five finalists for music director position

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published April 2, 2026 at 8:13 AM EDT
Cellist Nick Canellakis in rehearsal with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Timothy Muffitt
Jamie Paisley
/
WKAR-MSU
Cellist Nick Canellakis in rehearsal with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Timothy Muffitt.

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is a step closer to finding its next music director.

Last year, the orchestra’s longtime conductor Timothy Muffitt announced he would be stepping down after his 20th season which concludes this year. His final concert is scheduled for May 15 and will feature Respighi's "The Pines of Rome."

Now, five finalists have been selected out of an about 140 global applicant pool to replace him.

They are Scott Seaton, Yue Bao, Joshua Gersen, Shizuo Kuwahara and James Blachly.

These candidates will lead the orchestra next season during residency weeks later this year and into 2027. That time will include rehearsals, performances and time with community members to meet them.

The residency weeks are scheduled for:

Oct. 2: Scott Seaton
Oct. 16: Yue Bao
Nov. 20: Joshua Gersen
Jan. 29: Shizuo Kuwahara
Mar. 20: James Blachly

The new music director is expected to be announced that summer.

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is a financial supporter of WKAR.
WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-6pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
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