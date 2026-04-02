Lansing Symphony Orchestra announces five finalists for music director position

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is a step closer to finding its next music director.

Last year, the orchestra’s longtime conductor Timothy Muffitt announced he would be stepping down after his 20th season which concludes this year. His final concert is scheduled for May 15 and will feature Respighi's "The Pines of Rome."

Now, five finalists have been selected out of an about 140 global applicant pool to replace him.

They are Scott Seaton, Yue Bao, Joshua Gersen, Shizuo Kuwahara and James Blachly.

These candidates will lead the orchestra next season during residency weeks later this year and into 2027. That time will include rehearsals, performances and time with community members to meet them.

The residency weeks are scheduled for:

Oct. 2: Scott Seaton

Oct. 16: Yue Bao

Nov. 20: Joshua Gersen

Jan. 29: Shizuo Kuwahara

Mar. 20: James Blachly

The new music director is expected to be announced that summer.

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is a financial supporter of WKAR.

