Michigan State men’s hockey team works hard to carve winning path

Michigan State’s Division I hockey team draws most of the attention at Munn Ice Arena, but another Spartans club is carving out its own place on the ice.

Players on Michigan State’s ACHA Division II men's club hockey team balance academics, late-night practices, and long road trips while competing against teams throughout the region.

Freshman center Nolan Kaminski said the team has become a defining part of his first year in East Lansing.

“It’s added so much to my college experience,” Kaminski said. “Coming in, I was worried about how I’m going to meet new people, but playing for this team has done that and more with gaining friendships and memories I’ll never forget.”

Kaminski has played hockey since kindergarten and initially thought his competitive career ended after graduating from Salem (Mich.) High School. That changed after hearing about the club team from other players.

“Everyone was saying it’s an awesome time and that I will have a ton of fun,” Kaminski said. “I decided to try out and it was the best decision I’ve made here at Michigan State so far.”

Balancing schoolwork and hockey quickly became part of his routine.

Anita Cooney

Senior goaltender Aidan Klingbeil ready in net during the ACHA Central Regional championship game vs. Lindenwood University.



“A typical week here for me is going to class, getting all my homework done for that day before our late-night practices,” Kaminski said. “After practices I drop off two teammates at their dorm, go park my car in the parking garage, and then scooter back to my dorm.”

Senior goaltender Aidan Klingbeil said playing at the club level still requires significant commitment.

“If you’re planning on doing D2 hockey, it's for sure a commitment because we’re traveling on the weekends that we’re not playing in the state,” Klingbeil said. “Tuesday and Wednesday we practice at 9 p.m. and then Thursdays we practice at 10:30 p.m.”

Despite the schedule, players say the team culture keeps everyone invested.

“The friendships is what drives all of us,” Kaminski said. “We all work hard for each other during the games. We’re all willing to put our bodies on the line for one another and I think it’s a huge reason for our success in the playoffs so far.”

Travel is one of the highlights of the season, including trips across several states.

“Our travel is awesome,” Kaminski said. “We had a blast when we went to Florida for four days to play against Florida Gulf Coast University.”

The team also traveled to Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Indiana during the season.

“I’ll say we do have a lot of fun trips usually planned throughout the year,” Klingbeil said. “This year we went to Georgia and played University of Georgia in Athens. That was super cool.”

While the club program operates separately from the varsity team, players occasionally share the same facilities and sometimes the ice.

“When (MSU varsity goalie) Trey (Augustine) went to World Juniors last year, my coach gave a text asking me if I was down to skate with the D1 team,” Klingbeil said. “It was over winter break and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. Practicing with the big dogs and seeing how different the levels of hockey are, it’s pretty crazy.”

Klingbeil said skating with the Division I team allowed him to learn from players and coaches at a higher level.

“I ask them at specific times, like, ‘Hey, what do you do in this situation? What are your thoughts?’” Klingbeil said. “One of their coaches really helped me out in the one-on-one stuff and really helped enhance my skills.”

Nearing the end of the season, the team faced one of its biggest challenges at the ACHA Central Regional tournament in Hammond, Ind.

“We were underdogs in our first game against Minnesota, and we came out with a 4-2 win,” Kaminski said. “I was able to score two goals in that game off amazing passes from Tyler Kolb.”

After beating Minnesota, the team advanced to face top-seeded Lindenwood.

“Everyone that follows ACHA hockey would’ve told you we had zero chance, but we didn’t care what anyone said,” Kaminski said.

“We went on to beat No. 1, which was a shock to everybody,” Klingbeil said. “So now we have qualified for nationals, which will be held in St. Louis.”

Klingbeil said the group has stayed focused on playing for one another as the season reaches its final stretch.

“Believing in yourself and everybody just buying into the team,” Klingbeil said. “This year especially we have a really tight-knit team and a bunch of seniors leaving, so we're all highly motivated.”

The victory over Lindenwood secured the team a spot in the ACHA Division II national tournament in St. Louis, continuing a postseason run built on teamwork and belief.