-
Jason Ruff, play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, joins the show to talk all things hockey! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite MSU…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State recently finished another hockey season, and while their record wasn’t what they had hoped for, there were bright…
-
Cole, who returned to MSU to become its head coach in 2017, finds coming home to where he grew up and played collegiate hockey to be the perfect fit.EAST…
-
Munn has been the home of MSU hockey since 1974. Coach Danton Cole and the players are looking forward to bigger spaces and more training features.EAST…
-
William Strampel; Cheyna Roth; Frozen Four; Neil Koepke; Frozen Four; College Hockey; NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament; Final Four; DeShaun Tate On…
-
Multiple Michigan State coaches were made available to the media on Tuesday inside the Breslin Center to discuss the week ahead in MSU sports. Listen to…
-
Tom Anastos is stepping down as head coach of the MSU hockey program. Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis said in a statement that Anastos will…
-
Ron Mason, former MSU hockey coach and athletic director, was honored in a memorial service at Munn Ice Arena on the campus of Michigan State University.…
-
Tom Izzo on Dancing With The Stars, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Jim Harbaugh Satellite Camps, Golden State Warriors Chasing The Record, The…
-
Michigan State Basketball, Rutgers Basketball, Current Sports Bracketology, DeAndre Carter, 2 Minutes for Ruffing, Jason Ruff, and Throwback Thursday.It's…