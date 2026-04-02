‘Purses with a Purpose’ helps support Ionia County survivors as needs rise

An Ionia County organization serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence says demand for its services is growing, as more people seek emergency shelter, counseling and legal support.

Relief After Violent Encounter, or RAVE, assists between 850 and 1,000 survivors each year, according to Executive Director Jennifer Butler. The organization operates a 29-bed shelter and is planning to expand capacity by an additional 10 to 12 beds.

Butler said many survivors arrive with very little.

“They often come with just the clothes on their backs,” she said.

RAVE provides a range of services, including emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, outreach and immediate crisis intervention for survivors across Ionia County.

The organization has also seen strong community support through Michigan State Police “Purses with a Purpose” initiative, which collects and distributes donated purses filled with essential items for survivors. Nearly 150 purses were distributed last year.

Butler said the program helps meet immediate needs while also offering comfort during a difficult time.

“It’s something that gives them dignity and a sense of care in a moment of crisis,” she said.

Drop-off locations for Purses With a Purpose are Ionia County and Montcalm Sheriff Departments, just to name a couple. For a full list and to see needed items, go here. Collections will take place through April 30.

As demand continues to rise, RAVE leaders say expanding shelter space and maintaining community support will be critical to meeting the needs of survivors.