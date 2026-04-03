Michigan’s statewide job site will shut down this month

The Michigan Career Portal, which provides up-to-date information on roughly 120,000 job listings statewide, will shut down at the end of April.

The portal launched in 2023 as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s “You Can in Michigan” marketing campaign. Its goal was to grow the state’s population and attract more workers.

The site uses FutureFit AI to rank a user’s compatibility with job postings based on information in their jobseeker profile. Matches are scored using factors such as experience, education, certifications, skills and qualifications.

Michigan was the first state to use FutureFit AI’s technology for economic development.

A case study by Jongeun You, a Northern Michigan University assistant professor and member of the university’s artificial intelligence work group, found the portal’s AI “reduces the time burden for job seekers and increases the likelihood of successful matches, contributing to higher engagement and application rates.”

The study found the average click rate on the application button for a job posting on the Michigan Career Portal was 15 percent. By comparison, other career sites average about 5 percent.

An internal survey conducted by the portal in May 2025 gathered responses from more than 26,000 users. Nearly 60 percent said they had found job opportunities through the site.

Despite those results, the portal did not receive funding in the State of Michigan’s fiscal year 2026 budget.

The NMU case study said the Michigan Career Portal “laid the groundwork for a future Pure Michigan Talent Connect to become a more effective tool for Michigan,” but no plans have been announced.

An MEDC spokesperson told WKAR News no one was available to comment on the closure.

In its closure announcement, the Michigan Career Portal pointed job seekers to other resources, including Michigan Works! and Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

The portal will remain operational through April 30, 2026.