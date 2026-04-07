Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed campaigns with left-wing influencer Hasan Piker at MSU

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is speaking at Michigan State University this afternoon.

He’ll be joined by U.S. Representative Summer Lee of Pennsylvania and left-wing influencer Hasan Piker for a campaign rally at Anthony Hall.

El-Sayed is the former Wayne County Health Director and was a candidate for Michigan governor in 2018.

He's running for state's open U.S. Senate seat this year with a focus on increasing affordable housing, protecting Michigan water and making Medicare for All a reality.

Today, he’s hoping to re-energize young voters by talking about student debt relief and workers' rights as students enter the workforce.

Attendees began lining up around an hour and a half before doors open. Organizers expect the event to be at capacity.

El-Sayed has drawn criticism for his decision to campaign with Piker. El-Sayed's opponents have characterized comments made by Piker against Israel’s war in Gaza as antisemitic. But El-Sayed says winning elections requires talking to everyone.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees shared a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding Piker's visit to campus:

“As leaders and stewards of Michigan State University, we understand that universities have a role in supporting free speech and encouraging diversity of thought. We uphold these principles as foundational to higher education.

At the same time, we recognize that recent comments attributed to a speaker coming to campus, who the university did not invite, have caused pain and concern, particularly among members of our Jewish community. Antisemitism and discrimination of any kind is unacceptable and inconsistent with our institutional values and has no place in a community grounded in respect, inclusion and dignity.

To combat antisemitism and other forms of bias against members of our diverse community, Michigan State University will continue to provide resources, dialogue, and education consistent with our values and mission."

They also pointed students and campus community members to mental health support services.

El-Sayed will also campaign at the University of Michigan this evening.

El-Sayed is running against fellow Democrats State Representative Mallory McMorrow, U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, veteran Rachel Howard and Travis Zollner in the August primary election.

This story will be updated.

