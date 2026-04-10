MSU Science Festival hosts free hands-on STEAM activities expo this weekend

Michigan State University is inviting the public to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through more than 200 free events this month as part of its annual Science Festival.

The festival, which runs April 1-30, features hands-on activities, talks and demonstrations celebrating curiosity, innovation and discovery across the STEAM disciplines.

Katherine Prokopchuk, MSU Science Festival coordinator, said the event includes month-long programs like a statewide BioBlitz which encourages people to get outside, observe nature and record sightings using the iNaturalist app.

Another highlight for Prokopchuk is the STEAM Expo weekend this Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, with more than 100 hands-on activities, talks and demonstrations at the STEM Teaching and Learning Facility on the MSU campus. The expo runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and is free and open to the public.

Prokopchuk said the timing in April works well because of spring break and faculty availability for outreach, plus the season itself.

"You know, it's spring. The earth is warming. Plants are starting to spring up. You know, it's just kind of an exciting time of the year," she said.

The expo includes an early childhood zone with sensory-based activities for ages 0-8, as well as talks and demonstrations suitable for adults. Families with children of varying ages can find something for everyone, she added.

"It's really for all ages," Prokopchuk said.

The weekend features two components: scheduled talks and demonstrations at the top of every hour on stage, lasting 30 to 45 minutes, and a running expo of hands-on activities.

"You could spend an hour. You could spend four hours. Really up to you how much you want to explore," Prokopchuk said. "We have two days. You can't see everything in one day. So, if you're able to come both days, we definitely encourage it. It's just, it's a lot of fun."

More than half of the presenters are MSU students practicing science communication skills.

The festival throughout April is not limited to just the MSU campus in East Lansing. Statewide events include Astronomy Night when participants across Michigan look up at the night sky simultaneously.

Prokopchuk, whose background is in festivals and public celebrations rather than science, said she was once intimidated by math and science in school. She later realized science is part of daily life and can be engaged with outside the classroom.

"Our communities are strengthened through science literacy, which really empowers us to think critically and make evidence-based decisions about our health, the environment and political issues," she said. "While, of course, we're focusing on engaging our youth, who are really the future of STEM, we're also engaging with people of all ages."