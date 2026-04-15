Dairy farm in Montcalm County heavily damaged after confirmed tornado outbreak

A dairy farm in Montcalm County is dealing with significant damage after severe storms moved through the area late Tuesday night under a tornado warning.

When WKAR News arrived Wednesday afternoon, crews were assessing the destruction at Hull’s Dairy Farm in Fenwick.

The crews were made up of friends, family and neighbors of the Hulls, according to farm owner Janet Hull.

"I'm so appreciative to have everybody show up like they have," she said. "It's just wonderful.”

One barn roof had collapsed, leaving debris scattered across the property and into a neighboring field. Another barn, housing 80 cows, was demolished. At least one cow was killed in the storm, and several others are still missing.

Owners Brian and Janet Hull are now working to account for their animals and begin the cleanup process.

Neighboring farms have taken in some of the Hulls' more than 200 cows while the property is repaired.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has now confirmed multiple tornadoes from the storm system.

According to meteorologist Brandon Hoving, survey teams identified three tornadoes so far:



Two in Allegan County, rated EF-0 and EF-1

The EF-1 continued into Barry County

A separate EF-1 began in Montcalm County and tracked into Gratiot County

That Montcalm County tornado is believed to be responsible for damage in the Fenwick area.

The National Weather Service says teams are still assessing damage in Barry County and may expand into Calhoun County after consulting with local officials. Crews have otherwise wrapped up most of their field work for now.

Officials add that surveys can continue in the coming days as additional photos and videos are reviewed.