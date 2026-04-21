Flooded fields and heavy rains cause frustration for Michigan farmers

Weeks of heavy rain and rapid snowmelt have flooded farm fields across Michigan, delaying the start of planting season and raising concerns about crop yields if conditions don’t improve soon.

In the past month, parts of the state have received more than 10 inches of rainfall — in some cases 400% more precipitation than normal — according to Jeff Andresen, Michigan's state climatologist.

He says most of the state typically receives somewhere in 30-40 inches of precipitation a year.

"We’re talking about a significant fraction of what would be expected on an annual basis occurring in just a few weeks," he said.

The deluge, combined with melting snow in northern Michigan, has saturated soils and overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving standing water in fields statewide.

“It’s just too much water and not enough time,” Andresen said.

For farmers, the timing is critical. Late April through May is typically the window to begin planting key crops such as soybeans and corn. But many fields remain inaccessible.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a single tractor even come close to attempting it,” said Steven Whittington, who works with farmers in West-Central Michigan, including Ionia County.

Whittington said flooded and rutted fields are widespread, making it “almost impossible to get out in the fields right now.”

The delays are tightening an already narrow planting window. Michigan farmers generally aim to plant soybeans from mid-April into mid-May, with corn following shortly after. Missing that window can reduce yields.

“Once we get beyond certain dates … we are losing each day that we can’t plant,” Andresen said.

At the same time, going into fields too early can cause long-term damage.

“If it’s muddy, you risk doing damage, long-term compaction to the soils and basically shooting yourself in the foot for a long-term decline in productivity,” Andresen said.

The flooding reflects a broader trend toward wetter, more volatile conditions in the region. Andresen said Michigan is “10 to 15% wetter now, on average, than we were just in the middle of last century,” with more frequent heavy rainfall events.

Whittington said even small temperature increases over decades can intensify those impacts.

“That small, marginal increase in temperature over decades leads to a large result,” he said, noting that recent years have brought “very intense, large precipitation events,” sometimes totaling “eight, nine, 10-plus inches of rain in one period.”

Beyond the fields, the conditions are compounding financial stress for farmers already facing low commodity prices and high input costs.

“You’re hearing about farmers who are just frustrated in every realm,” Whittington said. “Their prices … are historically low, their fertilizer prices … are historically high … On top of all that, we’ve got extreme weather-related incidents that are just preventing farmers from doing their jobs.”

The soggy start also follows a sharp reversal from drought conditions just months ago, further stressing soil systems.

Experts say soil type plays a major role in how quickly fields can recover. Sandy soils may drain within days, while heavier clay soils can take a week or more to dry out.

Still, there is cautious optimism that a break in the weather pattern could provide some relief.

“We are looking at maybe at least a temporary break in this pattern coming up in the coming week,” Andresen said.

Until then, farmers remain in a race against time — balancing the need to plant quickly with the risks of working waterlogged ground.

“We have to focus on figuring out ways to improve our system’s resiliency as a whole,” Whittington said, pointing to soil health and crop diversification as key strategies for managing increasing weather extremes.

