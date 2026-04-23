Recycle Rama, Lansing's largest recycling event, to be held this Saturday

Mid-Michigan's largest recycling event will take place this weekend.

Recycle Rama,an annual event, brings the region's recycling organizations and volunteers together to help people recycle items that are otherwise difficult to dispose of.

The event accepts a wide range of items, from regular recyclables like cardboard and glass, to less common things like scrap metal, bikes, books, medication and eyeglasses, said Jessica Fransted, a sanitarian at the Ingham County Health Department.

"It's a spot where you can recycle almost everything," she said.

The event started in 2010, and since then, it's kept hundreds of thousands of pounds of items from entering landfills, Fransted said.

"We have been able to just do so much for the community as this event has just grown and become well-known and established, and it’s great to see it flourish," she said.

The event operates like a drive-through with multiple stations. At each station, volunteers help remove items from people's cars. Then, the items are sorted by material and sent to reprocessing plants, where they are made into new items, she said.

She said their "biggest hits" are electronics and medications.

The event is free, and everything is accepted for free except TV monitors or items with screens. It costs $20 to drop a monitor off, Fransted said.

Lansing Board of Water and Light electric customers also get a rebate if they bring in old humidifiers or air conditioners.

"They can give you a rebate for bringing in something that is just taking up space, isn't good for the environment, and they can give you a model that is more energy efficient," Fransted said.

Recycle Rama will be held from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing, MI.