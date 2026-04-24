Help the earth by donating unwanted meds during National Drug Take Back Day

Michigan residents are being urged to safely dispose of unused prescription medications during this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, while also considering donation options for certain high-cost drugs that could help others in need.

The initiative, led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, runs rom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at collection sites across the state. Law enforcement agencies and community partners will accept medications for safe disposal, no questions asked.

“This gives people the opportunity to dispose of their prescription drugs in a safe way that keeps them away from being abused and also protects the environment,” said Judy Palnau with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Communications Office.

Officials say unused medications should not be flushed or thrown in the trash, as they can contaminate waterways and harm wildlife. Instead, collected drugs are destroyed through a regulated incineration process that eliminates biologically active chemicals.

Take Back Day sites accept tablets, capsules and liquids — provided liquids are tightly sealed in their original containers. Participants are encouraged to remove or mark out personal information on prescription labels. Syringes and other sharps are not accepted.

Palnau emphasized the ease and anonymity of the program.

“This is a free event, and there are no questions asked. So the goal is just to get drugs out of circulation, and people can do that quickly and easily,” she said.

At the same time, health advocates say some medications — particularly expensive cancer treatments — may be better suited for donation rather than disposal.

YesRx, a nonprofit launched in 2023, collects unused, unopened and unexpired cancer medications and redistributes them to patients in need through clinics statewide.

“We collect unused, unopened in-date cancer medications that people no longer need,” said co-founder and chief medical officer Emily Mackler. “We screen them to ensure that they are sealed, have not been tampered with, we add them to a statewide inventory, and we provide them to clinics for their patients who are in need of their medication.”

The need is significant. Many newer cancer drugs can cost tens of thousands of dollars per month, often leaving patients with steep out-of-pocket costs even with insurance.

“These drugs … are incredibly expensive,” Mackler said. “So they come to market at about $30,000 to $45,000 per month.”

Since its launch, YesRx has collected more than $36 million worth of cancer medications and redistributed over $25 million to about 1,500 patients across Michigan, reaching most counties in the state.

Mackler said aligning donation awareness efforts with Drug Take Back Day helps highlight alternatives to disposal.

“In addition to safe disposal of medications, there are opportunities to donate your medications as well to people who are in need,” she said.

However, not all medications qualify for donation. Opened, expired or temperature-sensitive drugs — as well as controlled substances like opioids — must still be disposed of through approved take-back programs.

Officials say both efforts play a critical role in protecting public health — by preventing misuse, reducing environmental contamination and improving access to life-saving treatments.

Residents can find nearby Take Back Day locations through the DEA website, while year-round disposal options and donation information are also available through state and nonprofit resources.