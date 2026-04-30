Michigan State women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler has come full circle: from East Lansing High to collegiate success

Michigan State Women’s Soccer Coach Jeff Hosler has become one of the best women’s college soccer coaches in the nation. The East Lansing native’s journey has come full circle; In just five years, Hosler has changed the culture.

The standard set by Hosler has led MSU to two Big Ten regular-season titles and three straight Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. The 2025 season ended in the Elite Eight with a loss to Stanford.

“Since the moment I got here, I have talked about developing competitive stamina — the ability to compete longer in the season. We have proven we can do it consistently throughout the regular season at a very high level. Now we have transitioned to postseason stamina,” Hosler said. “Being in the Elite Eight, that’s only going to help us again next year — to navigate that monthlong postseason period with confidence because we have been there before.”

The core foundation built throughout his youth led Hosler to a collegiate career at Alma College. A two-sport athlete, he played basketball, but his best performances were on the soccer pitch. As a player for Alma’s soccer team, Hosler earned All-MIAA honors four times and a spot on the 1999 All-NCAA Tournament team, which made the Final Four. He is still Alma’s leader in career assists. A decorated career led to a perfect reunion when Hosler returned five years after graduating to become Alma’s head women’s soccer coach.

“I was 25 when I was hired by Alma College. I thought I was pretty smart and knew what I was doing. Then the first game happened, and I realized I didn’t know anything about coaching college soccer or leading college women,” Hosler said.

Jeff Hosler Young Jeff Hosler (bottom row, fourth from the left).

Before Hosler took the reins, Alma’s women’s soccer program had three winning seasons in 18 years. In his eight seasons as head coach, Hosler went 91-55-12, finishing in the top three of the MIAA for six straight campaigns. In 2011 he led the team to an MIAA tournament championship, which earned the program its first NCAA Tournament appearance. He holds the women’s soccer program’s highest win percentage and longest coaching tenure.

Hosler and Alma’s success began to receive national attention, leading to Grand Valley State offering Hosler a chance to move up to Division II.

Jeff Hosler

“Almost every day I look at a note I wrote when I first got the Grand Valley job. It’s just a little note that says, you’re just a DIII coach. Just a reminder to reset and stay humble, because that’s been my story. People questioned why they would hire a DIII coach, so I had that message in my head every day when I woke up,” Hosler said.

Hosler proved hiring him was the right move as he shattered all expectations in seven seasons. His accolades include six GLIAC regular-season championships, seven GLIAC tournament titles, three NCAA national championships, and three-time GLIAC coach of the year. Overall, he posted a record of 144-12-6.

“It took a while to realize I am not going to have all the answers. I had to become a really good listener. It wasn’t until my time at Grand Valley that I realized I have to be vulnerable and hold myself accountable a lot,” Hosler said. “I only lost 12 games in seven years at Grand Valley, which is impressive stuff, but I could tell you about every one of those losses, and only a couple of the wins.”

A winning mentality is exactly what Michigan State wanted when it offered the hometown kid a full-time spot as the head coach in June of 2021. Hoping he could change the program as he did for Alma and Grand Valley.

Senior midfielder Bella Najera is entering her fourth season under Hosler, more than enough time to understand him. His players know his fire, and that inspires them to work harder.

“He is one of the most competitive people I know,” Najera said. “He is known for one question in recruiting, and this makes or breaks if he’s going to recruit you: Do you hate to lose or do you love to win? Your answer has to be hate to lose.”

Joe Puetz ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 6: on November 6, 2025 at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz)

The hardworking mentality, combined with his caring nature, appeals to his players. It’s also what the team can rally behind: a coach who wants improvement, growth, and to learn, combined with giving effort.

“His office door is always open. He wants us to go in and build a relationship with him off the field. He wants to learn how each player is wired and how to coach each player in the best way,” Najera said.

Another method of fostering personal relationships is team dinners at Hosler’s house, which always include competitive games in the driveway.

“Whenever we go to his house, he loves to play horse or one-on-one basketball, and he gets so mad. Usually he wins, but last year Maggie Illig would beat him, and he would not hear the end of it,” Najera said. “There is Coach Jeff and then Dad Jeff. We go to his house for team dinners and even support his family at their soccer games. Being around his family, it shows that he really cares about us outside of soccer. He will help you with anything you have going on.”

Senior forward Kennedy Bell, who transferred to MSU after two seasons at Maryland, set a new standard for herself with a stellar performance last year - her first season under Hosler.

Jeff Hosler

“He does a really good job of recruiting personalities like him. I think he uses that, along with our skill sets to create a standard. Sure, it’s high, but it’s achievable,” Bell said. “I know when he coaches, it’s never going to be an attack. I know he genuinely has my best interest at heart.”

He brings the values of work ethic and having a personal connection with everyone on the roster — the non-negotiables he learned from his high school coaches.

“I was blessed with great high school coaches. I played for Nick Archer at East Lansing High School, a legend in the game who was super supportive. Then, in basketball, I played for Chris Ferguson, Rod Watts and Carlton Valentine. Those are three legendary names in the Lansing area, not just great mentors, but I got some of the most critical feedback spun positively by those coaches,” Hosler said. “I’d run through a wall for those guys; the knowledge and motivation I had in the gym every day was elite.”

Jeff Hosler

This group of men gave Hosler countless life lessons, not only on how to be a great athlete but also how to be a great leader.

“I think so much of who I am at my core and foundation was built through those experiences, those meaningful interactions and the way they went about their business,” Hosler said. “You weren’t allowed to bring anything but your best every day; you’d be called out on it.”

Hosler turns teams into families. Everyone is held to the same level of excellence because the team’s success is what’s most important.

“To me, family isn’t we all get along, and it’s kumbaya. It’s having the ability to have honest conversations, knowing that we’re not going to always get along. Yet we respect each other enough through the way we communicate to go and achieve our goals,” Hosler said. “I know when he coaches, it’s never going to be an attack. I know he genuinely has my best interest at heart. He has a standard for you,” Bell added.

