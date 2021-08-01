-
Kelly is headed to Michigan State in the fall to play soccer, but first, he's experiencing a unique senior year.HOLT, Mich. - Zac Kelly is not like any…
-
MSU soccer; Damon Rensing; MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Vernon Carey Jr. NFL power rankings; Blessed Body; Johnny LewisOn today's Friday edition of Current…
-
MSU Men's Soccer; Ryan Sierakowski; Current Sports production assistantsThey don't have to go home, but they cannot stay here. On today's episode of…
-
MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Nick Ward; Cassius Winston; MSU Soccer; Damon RensingIt's reaction Wednesday, and on today's episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
High School Football; Jeremy Miller; Pewamo-Westphalia High School; Ithaca High School; Baseball; James Moore; Mitch Lutzke; Page Fence Giants; MSU…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – When the Michigan State women’s soccer team played Northwestern this season, Okemos soccer head coach Brian Guggemos brought his…
-
Magic Johnson had some fiery words about Jerry Buss and the Little League World Series had some news that went national. Al recaps the latest and touches…
-
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for MSU Impact Sports, joins Al to discuss the MLS combine and which MSU players have a chance of being selected in the…
-
It was a wild weekend for college football, as the 'College Football Playoff' teams were announced. Al and Alex debate about the Big Ten getting the leg…
-
Current Sports' Halloween edition is packed. Williamston soccer coach Brent Sorg begins the show to discuss the season and some anecdotes of the journey.…