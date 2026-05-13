jackson theatre settles lawsuit over leadership changes

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

A lawsuit sparked by leadership changes at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson is being settled after months of community outrage.

Donors filed the lawsuit seeking to oust two board members after the board dismissed former Executive Director Steve Tucker. The circumstances of Tucker’s dismissal have remained unclear.

Former board members Nan Whitmore and Katherine Snyder have since stepped down.

The theatre’s board has been expanded as part of the settlement, with eight business, nonprofit and community leaders appointed as temporary members.

Theatre members will elect 11 board members to full terms at a meeting within the next 90 days.

WKAR News reached out to the Michigan Theatre of Jackson and attorneys representing the plaintiffs, but neither could be reached for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.