Jackson theater executive director loses job, creating controversy online

The executive director of a historic Michigan theater in Jackson is out of the job, sparking controversy in a local online social media group.

Steve Tucker was the executive director for the Michigan Theatre of Jackson for around 14 years. He was set to retire in March, according to a statement released by the theater.

In the statement released Monday afternoon to WKAR News, the theater’s board planned a celebratory meeting for Tucker, agreed to pay his salary until March and planned to invite him back to the theater to work a different role.

However, prior to his official retirement date, the board “found it necessary to end Steve’s directorship,” and did so on January 22, according to the statement.

“The Board’s decision was based on governance considerations and alignment with the mission, values, and long-term sustainability of the organization,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for confidentiality and in compliance with employment and privacy laws, the Board is unable to share specific personnel or internal details related to this matter.”

The interim executive director said a private meeting will be held on Wednesday for internal discussion, a job listing for a new executive director will be posted soon and the theater will continue to operate normally.

WKAR News also reached out to Tucker, but so far, he has not commented on his termination.

Read the official statement here:

"We are writing to share an important governance update from the Board of Directors of the Michigan Theatre of Jackson. Our Executive Director, Steve Tucker, announced his plan to retire at our October 22, 2025 Board meeting. He set his retirement date as 3/14/2026, and the Board was planning a celebratory event to honor him. In accordance with time needed to allow for a smooth transition in terms of bookkeeping and bringing in an Interim Director, Steve was asked to end his formal directorship on 12/31/2025, but we would continue his salary until his official retirement date of 3/14/2026. The Board also asked him to stay on at the Theatre as Fund Development Director after 3/14/2026, enabling him to be able to work fewer hours but still be an integral part of the Theatre. When the agreed upon deadline of 12/31/2025 for vacating the directorship passed, the Board found it necessary to end Steve’s directorship on 1/22/26. The Board’s decision was based on governance considerations and alignment with the mission, values, and long-term sustainability of the organization. Out of respect for confidentiality and in compliance with employment and privacy laws, the Board is unable to share specific personnel or internal details related to this matter. We recognize that leadership changes can raise questions, and we want to assure you that the Board remains fully committed to strong oversight, transparency, and accountability. Our programs and services continue without disruption, and the Board is actively focused on ensuring stable leadership and continued progress toward our mission. We are deeply grateful for your trust and continued support. Your partnership enables us to carry out our work, and we remain committed to stewarding the organization responsibly and ethically. Should you have general questions about governance or the organization’s future direction, we welcome you to contact the Board through the appropriate channels. Thank you for your continued belief in our mission and the work we do together.

MTJBoard@gmail.com"