Ingham, Eaton County Sheriff's Offices warn of impersonation scam

The Ingham and Eaton county sheriff's offices are warning residents about scammers posing as deputies and using spoofed phone numbers to appear legitimate.

"These scammers also have the ability to make it appear as if they're calling from our own phone numbers using computer programs and phone applications," Capt. Chauncey Shattuck of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said. "So when the caller ID shows up, it shows up as the Ingham County Sheriff."

According to a recent Facebook alert from the sheriff's office, scammers are claiming to be Sgt. Johnson, Sgt. Hicks or Corporal Ryan Hagar. The department said none of those individuals are employed by the agency.

"First and foremost, we will never call you and ask for money. We will not call you and tell you that you have a warrant for your arrest," Shattuck said.

The Facebook post also described a recent incident in which a scammer left a voicemail instructing a resident to report to the sheriff's office over an alleged jury duty warrant.

"One voice message asked the Ingham County resident to drive to the Sheriff's Office to turn themselves in for a jury duty warrant. They said to meet them in the parking lot, that they would take custody of the individual, and impound their car, unless they paid. No law enforcement agency would call you and make these types of demands," the post stated.

Another recent scam also includes people claiming to be with Best Buy and Geek Squad, according to Ingham County Sheriff's Department Facebook.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has also received reports of similar scams.

Residents with concerns are encouraged to contact their local sheriff's office using its non-emergency phone number to verify any suspicious calls, Shattuck said.