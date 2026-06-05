Volunteers hope to reach historic waterway cleanup milestone in Lansing

Hundreds of volunteers are expected to take part in a major river cleanup effort this weekend as Michigan Waterway Stewards works toward what organizers call a historic milestone for the Lansing region.

The nonprofit organization will host its seventh twice-yearly Lansing Rivers Cleanup on Saturday, headquartered at Potter Park Zoo. Volunteers will work along the Grand River, Red Cedar River, Sycamore Creek, nearby parks and sections of the Lansing River Trail.

Michigan Waterway Stewards President and Founder Michael Stout said the organization began after he became frustrated by the condition of local waterways following his move to Lansing in 2022.

"I moved here in 2022 and my training grounds became the capital city's rivers, the Grand and Red Cedar River, and I was surprised by just their terrible condition," Stout said. "It was so bad I got frustrated at the point where I said I quit, I'm no longer enjoying paddling."

Stout, an experienced long-distance kayaker, said the waterways were littered with trash and obstructed by fallen trees. He decided to create an organization focused on year-round waterway stewardship.

Since launching in November 2022, Michigan Waterway Stewards has expanded its efforts across the state.

"Across all of Michigan, across 20 communities, we've now mobilized over 5,000 volunteers," Stout said. "We have removed over 250,000 pounds of litter and trash and other evidence of urban living."

The group's largest focus has remained the Lansing area. If cleanup efforts continue as planned, Stout said organizers expect to reach a significant benchmark.

"As of this month of June, we expect to declare the capital city's Grand and Red Cedar Rivers, the Sycamore Creek, all riverside parks and adjacent stretches of the River Trail as clean and cleared for the first time, possibly ever," he said.

Volunteers can participate on the water in kayaks and canoes or work along trails and parkland. Organizers will provide cleanup equipment, including gloves, trash bags, litter pickers and watercraft.

More than 150 volunteers have already pledged to participate Saturday, according to Stout.

In appreciation of their service, volunteers will receive admission incentives from the Lansing Lugnuts and Potter Park Zoo, along with food, refreshments and commemorative stickers.

Stout credited the organization's success to community support from local governments, businesses and volunteers, including large participation from Michigan State University students and staff.

"It's not what I've done," Stout said. "It's all been because of the incredible support of our volunteers and their determination."

Looking ahead to Saturday's cleanup, Stout said the potential achievement belongs to the community.

"We do more than unveil cleaner rivers and creeks and waterways," he said. "We unveil community spirit and city pride."

Individuals interested in volunteering or supporting Michigan Waterway Stewards can find information through the organization's website.