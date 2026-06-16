East Lansing City Manager Robert Belleman resigns after being placed on leave

East Lansing City Manager Robert Belleman has resigned, marking a major leadership change at City Hall after he was placed on leave.

Mayor Erik Altmann announced the development Tuesday evening following a special City Council meeting.

WKAR News reporter Demonte Thomas was inside East Lansing City Hall when Altmann said Belleman had volunteered to resign. Belleman was not present at Tuesday night’s meeting.

East Lansing Interim Fire Chief John Newman, who was appointed interim city manager, will continue in the role through June 22. Annette Irwin, the city’s retired Planning, Building and Housing Director, will take over as interim city manager after Newman’s appointment ends.

Irwin addressed council Tuesday night following the announcement.

Belleman’s resignation comes less than a month after the city released an independent investigation into sexual harassment and bullying allegations against him. The report found no violation of city policy or law, but raised concerns about Belleman’s management style and workplace culture inside city leadership.

The city retained the law firm Miller Canfield after Grants Coordinator Erica Dziedzic-Hernandez filed a complaint in September 2025.

Dziedzic-Hernandez alleged Belleman yelled at and berated her, made her feel her job was threatened, made comments she interpreted as sexual innuendo and leered at her.

Belleman denied the allegations.

Investigators found insufficient evidence to support claims of sex- or gender-based harassment or bullying, but multiple witnesses described Belleman as stern, confrontational, overly direct or prone to “dressing down” employees.

The report recommended leadership training, counseling on professional communication, workplace culture monitoring and possible changes to the office arrangement involving Belleman and Dziedzic-Hernandez.