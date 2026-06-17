Mid-Michigan families navigate when children are ready to stay home alone

As summer break gets underway for Mid-Michigan schools, some parents are weighing when it is appropriate for a child to stay home alone.

Michigan does not have a legal minimum age for leaving a child home alone, and experts say there is no single guideline that fits every family.

Carrie Shrier with Michigan State University Extension and American Academy of Pediatrics says readiness depends on the individual child.

"Every child is different," Shrier said. "and there's a whole bunch of different factors we can look at to determine whether or not a child is ready to stay home alone."

Shrier says parents should look beyond age and consider a child’s maturity, decision-making skills and ability to manage basic responsibilities at home.

She also recommends that families set clear expectations in advance, including safety rules and communication plans.

Shrier says parents should consider whether children know who to contact if they need help and how to respond in an emergency.

Experts also suggest families evaluate whether children can safely handle basic tasks such as entering and securing the home, using appliances appropriately and following household rules while unsupervised.

Schrier says the goal is to build independence gradually as children grow.

"We are raising adults. The goal is that our kids grow up and leave our house and be successful adults on their own."

Shrier says that process takes time and involves gradually teaching responsibility, not waiting until a specific age.

She adds that what works for one child may not work for another, depending on their environment, maturity and support system.