Lansing residents collaborate on LGBTQ+ history zine

A group of Lansing residents is working to preserve the city’s LGBTQ+ history.

They’re collaborating to create what’s known as a zine, a small, handmade and usually self-published booklet. The group meets on the third Saturday of each month at the book store Everybody Reads.

Organizer Frank Vaca says members of Lansing area’s queer community have faced housing and employment discrimination over the years, and that history shouldn’t be forgotten.

But there are also milestones to celebrate like the establishment of a chapter of Delta Lambda Phi at Michigan State University, a fraternity founded by gay men.

He says the zine works best when many people come together help tell their community’s story.

"I found that by collaborating with others, my voice gets to become our voice."

Vaca hopes to publish the first issue of the zine in the next year.

Lansing's Pride Celebration is set for June 27 from 1-9 p.m. in Old Town.