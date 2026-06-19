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Annual Juneteenth Celebrations bring parades, music and family activities to Mid-Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Leigh Ann Towne
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT

Mid-Michigan communities are marking Juneteenth with parades, festivals featuring more than 100 Black-owned businesses, live music and family activities this weekend.

Juneteenth, observed each year on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, has grown into a nationwide celebration of African American culture, freedom and achievement. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

In Lansing, the four-day 517 Juneteenth Weekend continues in REO Town with vendors, live performances and food. Organizers are planning a major festival Saturday featuring more than 100 Black-owned businesses. A Father’s Day Jazz Night is scheduled for Sunday.

The 33rd Annual Lansing Juneteenth Celebration includes activities at St. Joe Park and the African American Parade.

Michigan State University is wrapping up its sixth annual Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration on Friday with a Youth Summit at the Multicultural Center.

In Jackson, festivities begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blackman Park, featuring live music, vendors and family fun including a petting zoo.
WKAR News
Leigh Ann Towne
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