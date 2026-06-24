Meridian Township farmers market gleaning program donates more than 10,000 pounds of food

A volunteer-led program at the Meridian Township Farmers Market is helping reduce food waste while providing fresh food to people facing food insecurity across the Lansing area.

The Meridian Market Gleaning Program collected 10,608 pounds of produce and baked goods in 2025 through donations from vendors, shoppers and home gardeners. The food is distributed to local agencies that serve people in need.

The program operates in several ways. Vendors donate leftover food at the end of market days, while shoppers can purchase produce from a dedicated gleaning table and immediately donate it to the effort.

Dave Batten, one of five co-chairs of the gleaning program, said the initiative has grown steadily with support from volunteers, vendors and community members.

"We have now a group of 20 plus citizens, volunteers, and two dozen vendors and farmers are still participating." Batten said.

Batten said the program's impact extends beyond the amount of food collected.

"Over five tons of food was generated at the market for community agencies that are helping provide food to people in need," he said.

Batten credited the program's success to broad community participation.

"We, the volunteers participating, would like to declare our appreciation of what has become has become an impressive activity of shared generosity and community spirit at the market," he said. "There are a number of people throughout the township and the community participating."

The Meridian Township Farmers Market is held Wednesdays and Saturdays. Food collected through the gleaning program is stored and distributed to local partner agencies that provide food assistance throughout the region.