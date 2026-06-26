Michigan DNR urges caution with fireworks, campfires ahead of Fourth of July

As Michigan heads into the Fourth of July holiday and peak camping season, state fire officials say wildfire risk is currently low due to recent rainfall — but caution is still necessary when using fireworks, campfires and outdoor equipment.

Jeff Vasher, resource protection manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Lower Peninsula, said fireworks are not a major cause of vegetation fires overall, but conditions can quickly change.

“You know, you would think they’d be, you know, a lot that start often, but they don’t,” Vasher said. “Our biggest factor is human cause, but if it’s dry, you know, like that around Fourth of July, yeah, we can get fire start.”

He added that the current wet conditions have helped reduce immediate risk.

“We’re getting lots of rain, so everything’s greened up right now, so the percentage of them starting a fire will be low,” he said.

However, Vasher emphasized that fireworks are not the only source of fire danger.

He pointed to sparks from off-road vehicles and equipment as a common risk.

“On your ATVs, you know, they need to have a spark arrestor, that’s where a lot of fire starters thought,” Vasher said. “You got these dirt bikes or ATVs, or whatever, don’t have spark arrestors that can cause a fire.”

He also warned about trailer chains dragging on pavement or gravel roads.

“If they’re dragging the ground or they’re close, you know, just kind of twist them, give them a twist, so they get off the ground a little bit,” he said. “We’ve had lots of fires caused from chains dragging.”

For campers, Vasher said proper fire setup and full extinguishing are key to preventing wildfires.

“Take it down to mineral soil,” he said when describing how to prepare a safe fire ring. “Make sure that fire’s out, like, you know, we always tell the kids, you know, make it a mud pie.”

He cautioned against improper extinguishing methods.

“Don’t just cover it up with sand,” Vasher said. “The sand will just kind of insulate it, it’ll keep burning.”

Even with burn permit restrictions in place, campfires for cooking and warmth are still allowed, but must be handled carefully.

“We want everyone to enjoy the outdoors, just be careful,” Vasher said. “Make sure they’re small, don’t have the big ones, you know. Make sure you can control it.”

He also urged people to keep basic fire safety tools nearby.

“Make sure you got a hose handy, just in case,” he said. “Call 911 right away to get the fire department out there to put it out, but like I said, don’t risk your lives to try to put it out.”

Officials say the combination of rain and green vegetation has kept current wildfire danger low across Michigan, but conditions can shift quickly if dry weather returns.