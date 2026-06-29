Michigan peach crop varies widely after winter cold and spring frost damage

Michigan peach growers are seeing a highly variable crop this season after a combination of winter cold and spring frost events damaged fruit buds across parts of the state.

Dr. Derek Plotkowski, fruit extension educator with Michigan State University Extension, said crop losses depend largely on where orchards are located.

"Some orchards have a moderate peach crop, others lost almost all of their peaches, and it's really site dependent," Plotkowski said.

The damage began during an extended stretch of cold weather in late January. While temperatures dipped below thresholds known to injure peach buds, local conditions such as hillsides, valleys and low-lying areas played a significant role in determining how much damage individual orchards experienced.

Plotkowski said cold air settles into lower elevations, meaning temperatures in some orchards may have been colder than readings reported by nearby weather stations.

Michigan sits near the northern edge of the region where peaches can be grown reliably, making the crop especially vulnerable to winter weather extremes. However, the cold temperatures primarily affected fruit buds rather than the trees themselves.

"The potential for actually losing the tree is not necessarily as high as just losing the fruit for the year," Plotkowski said.

Fruit buds for peaches are formed during the previous growing season and remain vulnerable throughout the winter months. While peach trees enter dormancy and can withstand cold temperatures, prolonged exposure to extreme cold can kill developing fruit buds before spring arrives.

Despite this year's losses, Plotkowski said the outlook for next season remains positive because the trees themselves are healthy and continue to develop fruit buds for future crops.

"Whatever happened this year isn't going to have much of an effect on what happens next year," he said.

The first Michigan peaches of the season are expected to be harvested by the end of June, with early varieties such as Rich May and Desiree leading the way. Most peach varieties typically become available later in July.

Because crop levels vary significantly from farm to farm, Plotkowski encouraged consumers to check directly with local growers before planning visits.

"If I were to give a take-home message to people who are interested in getting Michigan peaches this year, I would say call your local farm first and see if they have it, or follow their social media," he said.

Michigan's cherry crop also suffered weather-related setbacks this year. Plotkowski said spring frost events damaged cherry blossoms during bloom, resulting in lighter yields for both tart and sweet cherries. While many growers still have fruit available, some may choose not to offer u-pick opportunities because of reduced crop sizes.

Consumers looking for Michigan-grown peaches or cherries are encouraged to check farm websites and social media pages for availability throughout the season.