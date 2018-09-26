Current Sports | September 26, 2018

Related Program: 
By Jack Kirwan 2 hours ago

Credit Brook Ward / Flickr Creative Commons

Are the Detroit Lions for real? Is the Patriots dynasty over? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the Detroit Lions victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night. In segment two Al is joined by Tom Shanahan, author of Raye of Light, to discuss his new book about Jimmy Raye and the integration of college football in the 1960's. To close the show we are joined by Adam Biggers of The Great Lakes Divide to discuss Michigan Football's start to the 2018 season.

Episode 1269

