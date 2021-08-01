-
The Tokyo Olympics have banned 'Soul Cap', which is geared toward toward African American hair and comfort in the water. Al breaks down why the ruling is…
-
Claressa Shields stunned the fight world, getting a third round TKO in her MMA debut last night. Also, the show addresses the press conference of Matt…
-
Many sporting venues across the nation will be allowing full capacity for spectators very soon. How comfortable do you feel about attending big crowds to…
-
With COVID-19 numbers improving, the Alabama football program has announced plans to move to full-capacity during next year's college football season. How…
-
It's Mel Tucker's first official Signing Day as the head coach of the Michigan State football program. Al breaks-down how the class stacks-up. On today's…
-
The Michigan football team has struggled this season, but they were able to find a win against Rutgers this past weekend. What does it mean for the future…
-
Michigan State and Michigan both lost games at home this past weekend. Al reacts to what is going wrong for both programs. On today's Current Sports with…
-
Al helps you deal with Election Week anxiety. Also, hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker has to say about looking forward to the matchup against Iowa…
-
We recap the Michigan State football victory over Michigan from Saturday afternoon and Al tells you why the seat of Jim Harbaugh is the hottest its ever…
-
Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards, including 196 to Ricky White, and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 on Saturday. The…