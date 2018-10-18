MI Women's Hall Of Fame To Induct New Class

The Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame will induct its newest class of honorees Thursday.

WKAR's Scott Pohl reports on the new class of inductees to be enshrined in the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame.

The Hall will induct three contemporary women, including Flint water crisis expert Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, along with Michigan State University chemist Dr. Angela Wilson.

Wilson is a former leader of the National Science Foundation’s Division of Chemistry. There, she oversaw a $250-million budget. “Some of the method development that I’ve done in quantum mechanics," states Dr. Wilson, "actually is used around the globe.”

Two historical women, 19th century Native American Chief Agatha Biddle and civil rights figure Clara Stanton Jones, will also be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. at MSU’s Kellogg Center.