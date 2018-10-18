Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State

MI Women's Hall Of Fame To Induct New Class

By 32 minutes ago
  • Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha photo
    Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha will be inducted into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame tonight, along with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and MSU chemist Dr. Angela Wilson.
    Courtesy photo / Hurley Medical Center

The Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame will induct its newest class of honorees Thursday.


The Hall will induct three contemporary women, including Flint water crisis expert Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, along with Michigan State University chemist Dr. Angela Wilson.

Wilson is a former leader of the National Science Foundation’s Division of Chemistry. There, she oversaw a $250-million budget. “Some of the method development that I’ve done in quantum mechanics," states Dr. Wilson, "actually is used around the globe.”

Two historical women, 19th century Native American Chief Agatha Biddle and civil rights figure Clara Stanton Jones, will also be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. at MSU’s Kellogg Center.

Tags: 
news
Science and Technology
chemistry
The Flint Water Crisis

Related Content

MI Women’s Hall Of Fame Class Includes MSU Chemist

By Oct 15, 2018
Dr. Angela K. Wilson photo
courtesy photo

This week, the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame will induct a new class of honorees. One of them is Dr. Angela Wilson, the John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at MSU.


Book Tells Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha's Story Of Flint Water Crisis

By Sep 12, 2018
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha photo
Courtesy photo / Hurley Medical Center

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint, uncovered the extent of the problems caused by lead in the city’s water supply. It’s become one of the most serious environmental challenges in recent memory.

Now, she’s written a book about the crisis. On Thursday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m., she’ll discuss the Flint water crisis with U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow at the East Lansing Public Library. It's open to the public.


Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha Book 'What The Eyes Don't See' Coming To New WKAR Series

By WKAR Staff Oct 3, 2018
man and woman on stage
National Writers Series

Pediatrician, professor, and public health advocate Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha exposed the Flint water crisis through her research, revealing that children were subjected to dangerous levels of lead in Flint, Michigan. Her new book, What The Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City recounts the events leading up to and resulting from the environmental and human disaster. Paced like what some have called a detective thriller, Dr. Hanna-Attisha seamlessly mixes Flint history with her own personal memoir of family, science, politics, and social justice.