Three days of hearings focused on the fairness of a $641 million settlement of civil claims tied to the Flint water crisis have come to an end.Thursday’s…
On Monday, a federal judge held the first of three days of hearings into objections to a $641 million settlement of Flint water crisis civil lawsuits.More…
The new administrator of the federal Environmental Protection Agency was in Flint Wednesday, in part to address the agency’s battered image in the…
Flint has been synonymous with lead in drinking water. The city's experience replacing lead pipes shows the promise and challenges of the Biden proposal to get rid of all the country's lead pipes.
Sunday marks the seventh anniversary of the start of the Flint water crisis.On April 25, 2014, officials pushed the button switching Flint’s drinking…
Part of the $641 million Flint water crisis settlement might be in jeopardy.McLaren Flint Hospital agreed to contribute $20 million to the settlement. The…
Monday is the deadline for people to register for the $641 million Flint water crisis master settlement.As of a week ago, more than 33,000 people had…
A judge on Thursday rejected a request to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal.Lawyers for Rick…
Former Gov. Rick Snyder should learn soon if a judge will dismiss charges against him connected to the Flint water crisis.The former governor is charged…
Lawyers who negotiated a $641 million settlement for victims of Flint’s lead-contaminated water are asking a judge to set aside up to 32% for fees and…