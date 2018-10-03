Pop-Up Stories Storyteller Learns Kindness From Students

A scientist who traded his lab coat for a high school classroom was shocked to discover the negative stereotypes he’d heard about young people couldn’t be further from the truth.

Dr. Clinton Bartholomew spoke at WKAR's last public storytelling event held at the Ella Sharp Museum on the theme, "Random Acts of Kindness."

