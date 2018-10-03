Pop-Up Stories Storyteller Learns Kindness From Students

By Laura Michels 10 minutes ago

A scientist who traded his lab coat for a high school classroom was shocked to discover the negative stereotypes he’d heard about young people couldn’t be further from the truth.

Dr. Clinton Bartolomew spoke at our last Pop-Up Stories event in Jackson

Dr. Clinton Bartholomew shared his story at our last Pop-Up Stories public storytelling event.

It was held at the Ella Sharp Museum in Jackson in August on the theme “Random Acts of Kindness.”

