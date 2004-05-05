© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Political Documentaries Seek Wider Audience

Published May 5, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

A spate of films that take critical, satirical looks at corporate and political power are set to hit theaters this spring, many aiming to reach the wider audiences at multiplexes. New films in the genre include Supersize Me, The Yes Men and The Corporation. The Disney Corporation is blocking its Miramax division from distributing director Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11, a film critical of the Bush administration. David D'Arcy reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR

