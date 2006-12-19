© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Year in Movies: The Best of 2006

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published December 19, 2006 at 5:53 PM EST

Film critic David Edelstein presents his top ten movies of 2006, and also discusses the best of the holiday options.

Edelstein's top ten movies:

1. The Queen

2. Iraq documentaries: Blood of My Brother, Iraq in Fragments, Iraq for Sale, and The War Tapes

3. Our Brand is Crisis

4. Pan's Labyrinth and Children of Men

5. Flag of Our Fathers and Iwo Jima

6. Days of Glory

7 Neil Young: Heart of Gold

8. Religion documentaries: Jonestown, Jesus Camp, Deliver Us From Evil

9. A Prairie Home Companion

10. United 93

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
