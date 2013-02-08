'Onion' Photo Pokes Fun At Outgoing Energy Secretary

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with this headline: "Hung-over Energy Secretary Wakes Up Next to Solar Panel." It's a fake story from The Onion, with a doctored photo showing Secretary Steven Chu in bed with a solar panel. Chu played along. On Facebook, he said he won't confirm or deny the charges, but clarified his recent announcement that he's stepping down is unrelated.

He even gave a plug to the energy source, saying: It's no surprise lots of Americans are falling in love with solar.

