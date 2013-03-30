Fresh Air Weekend: Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Chris Hayes And 'Room 237'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Emmylou Harris And Rodney Crowell: Harmonizing To That 'Old Yellow Moon': Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell have been friends and collaborators since they first met in 1974. While they always wanted to make an album together, they never got around to it until now. Old Yellow Moon includes songs by Crowell, Patti Scialfa, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson among others.

Chris Hayes: From 'Up' In The Morning To 'All In' At Night: After hosting his Sunday morning show on MSNBC for the past year and a half, Hayes is making the move to a weeknight news show that premieres April 1. At 34, Hayes will be the youngest prime-time anchor on any of the major cable news channels.

Hunting For Secrets In 'The Shining's' Room 237: A new documentary looks at obsessive fans of Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film — The Shining — starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. These fanatics look for hidden meanings in the movie, and while some of of their theories sound outrageus, it's too simple to call such thinking deranged.



