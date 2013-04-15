© 2021
'Mila' Is First Grandchild For George W. And Laura Bush

By Mark Memmott
Published April 15, 2013 at 8:31 AM EDT
Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush with their daughter Jenna Bush Hager (holding baby Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager) and her husband Henry Hager
Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, gave birth over the weekend to a girl.

Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager is named for her grandmothers, the former president announced in a statement. According to The Associated Press, the little girl's nickname is pronounced MEE-luh.

Jenna Bush in February. Over this past weekend, she gave birth to a girl.
Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
/
Jenna Hager, now 31, is a Today Show correspondent. According to the show, husband Henry Hager says "both my girls are healthy and well." Mila weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

CBS New York adds that earlier this month Jenna Hager "told People Magazine that her father, who has taken up art in his post-White House life, already has prepared three paintings for the baby — a portrait of the Hagers' cat, Bernadette, to place above the crib; landscape featuring a 'baby tree' from his Texas ranch; and a still life of the ranch's stone cross where the Hagers were married in 2008."

She also told People that her father has "become an artiste. There's a whole new side of him, and he's so excited about the baby."

Update at 9:15 a.m. ET. First Photos:

Today has a series of photos of Mila, her parents and her grandparents.

Update at 9:05 a.m ET. Bush Says Painting Is "A Way To Create":

The former president tells The Dallas Morning News that "people are surprised" he's taken up painting. "Of course, some people are surprised I can even read," he adds.

Bush tells the newspaper that painting is "a way to create. I enjoy creating. ... You can express yourself in a way that's unique."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
