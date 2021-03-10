The Cosmos Offered Vermont Residents Quite The Show On Sunday

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

On Sunday, a meteor the size of a bowling ball streaked across the sky over the state, appearing like a giant fireball. Atmospheric pressure combined with the velocity of its travel forced the meteor to fracture and explode with the force of 440 tons of TNT. Witnesses called into a local radio station and described a loud boom and rattling sound as the object passed. Luckily, Vermont went unharmed.