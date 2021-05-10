A Lobster Made It Out Of A Seafood Restaurant Alive

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A lobster made it out of a restaurant alive. Staff at a Virginia Red Lobster received their regular delivery of live seafood, and in that delivery, they noticed an orange and black spotted lobster. The calico critter turned out to be an extraordinarily rare find, a one in 30 million chance. Staff nicknamed the lucky guy Freckles, and he now has a new home because Freckles was taken to the Virginia Living Museum. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.