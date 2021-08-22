© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Biden: U.S. Is Making Progress On Afghanistan Evacuations

By Mara Liasson,
Quil Lawrence
Published August 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT

President Biden delivered remarks from the White House about the ongoing effort to evacuate thousands of people from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 NPR

